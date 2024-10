In our last quarter earnings call, which is publicly available, we revealed that we would publish Crimson Desert independently. We of course honour and appreciate our business partners who we are constantly in touch with about our progress and plans, and we are discussing various forms of collaboration with them.

Additionally, we have not announced any release date yet, so any articles about the topic are only speculation at this point. We look forward to showcasing a playable Crimson Desert build to media this week in Paris and to the public at G-Star in November.