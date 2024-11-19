Efter nio (9) år får Rainbow Six: Siege till slut fullt cross platform-stöd. Det betyder att pc- och konsolspelare kan lira ihop när uppdateringen landar någon gång i december.
De senaste åren har Ubisoft gjort det möjligt att lira ihop på dels olika pc-versioner (Steam, Ubisoft+, Amazon Luna och Stadia), dels på Xbox och Playstation. Men det här är alltså första gången utan plattformsbegränsningar.
Crossplay will now be available between consoles and PC. Note that if a squad has a PC player in it, they will always join the PC matchmaking pool. Furthermore, console players playing Ranked will maintain a PC progress rank that is separate from their console rank.
Player Protection advances this season include Mousetrap Penalty adjustments to account for crossplay, automatic match cancellation if a cheater is detected, an overhaul for the Reputation center, and AI text moderation.
A new long-term progression system will begin tracking your rank and reputation, as well as award badges for completing a new set of challenges that can be displayed on your Operator card.
Matchmaking improvements will add a few new steps behind the scenes to better balance skill ratings between the two teams.
Utöver detta väntar balansändringar och annat. Kolla in changeloggen för detaljer.