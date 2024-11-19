Crossplay will now be available between consoles and PC. Note that if a squad has a PC player in it, they will always join the PC matchmaking pool. Furthermore, console players playing Ranked will maintain a PC progress rank that is separate from their console rank.

Player Protection advances this season include Mousetrap Penalty adjustments to account for crossplay, automatic match cancellation if a cheater is detected, an overhaul for the Reputation center, and AI text moderation.

A new long-term progression system will begin tracking your rank and reputation, as well as award badges for completing a new set of challenges that can be displayed on your Operator card.