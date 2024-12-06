En första patch är släppt till Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Den finns för både pc- och Xbox Series-versionerna, men de två intressantaste nyheterna gäller pc-utgåvan.

Den ena är prestandaförbättringar på stora banor om du spelar med ett grafikkort som bara har 8 GB grafikminne. Välkommet, då spelet är tungdrivet med sådana, enligt Sweclockers prestandatest. Den andra pc-nyheten är stöd för ray tracing-tekniken path tracing, fast bara för Nvidia-grafikkort. Stöd för AMD FSR kommer senare, lovas vi. Annars handlar changeloggen till stora delar om buggfixar och småjusteringar av saker som inte funkar optimalt.

Update 1 for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™ is now available for players with early access!
This update brings Full Ray Tracing (Path Tracing), improvements, and fixes to the game. Read on for the full patch notes!

New Features

  • Added Full Ray Tracing (Path Tracing) feature on supported NVIDIA video cards. A minimum of 12GB VRAM is required to make use of this feature. Please note that we’re also working to support AMD FSR in a future game update.

General

  • Fix for a rare crash that could occur while saving the game.

  • Fix for an issue where you could temporarily lose Pre-Order/Deluxe outfit entitlements.

  • Fix to ensure your photographs appear more quickly when inspecting them from the journal.

Gameplay

  • Fix for a broken animation that could occur if you equip the rebreather immediately upon jumping into water.

  • Fix for a situation where you may not be able to interact with objects temporarily if you tried to push an enemy with your revolver while stamina is exhausted.

  • Fix for an issue that could prevent you from being able to block punches while looking at a nearby pickup object.

  • Fix for issue where you may not be able to change your disguise after leaving the Sukhothai village via a fast-travel signpost.

  • Fix for several places where the whip may detach unexpectedly when swinging.

  • Fix for an issue where Indy’s legs may unexpectedly snap into place when swinging across the gap in the bridge in Nepal.

  • Fix to prevent enemies from being unaware of Indy when reloading a checkpoint made very close to soldiers that are guarding the entrance to a restricted location.

  • Fix for an issue that may result in Gina not appearing near your docked boat when expected.

  • Fix for camera shaking unexpectedly when dying to scorpions near the end of the Gizeh level.

  • Fix for an issue where first shot made from a temporary gun would be silent.

  • Fix for an issue where enemies may have a delayed response after you have stolen valuables from them.

  • Fix for an issue that might make you appear in a broken animation state if restarting a checkpoint after using a zipline while the game is saving.

  • Fix for an issue that might result in being unable to use your whip if you were performing a whip crack while saving the game, and then reloaded that save.

  • Fix for an issue where you may become stuck in the “Lucky Hat” recovery state.

UI

  • Added “Reset to Default” selection in the Options menu.

  • Fix for a situation where rapid cycling of the Quick Equip menu might result in the wrong item being shown in the menu.

  • Added explanation of the Blue Suitcase revisit icon on maps to the in-game manual.

  • Prevent map location titles from overlapping with photo opportunity names.

  • Fix for intermittent text flicker during the credits.

  • Ensure the player’s Adventure Book list is updated immediately after unlocking a new book.

Graphics

  • Fix for bottles appearing overly blurred when moving around with an equipped bottle.

  • Fix for an issue where Indy’s right arm might look pinched above the wrist when in a bare-armed costume.

  • Fix for occasional stuttering that might be seen in cutscenes.

  • Fix to make Indy’s whip behave more naturally when attached to his belt.

Missions and quests – Please note this section contains some small spoilers

  • Ensure several photo opportunities are still available when revisiting levels or after completing sections of the game.

  • Ensure several journal notes are still available to be collected when revisiting levels or after completing sections of the game.

  • Ensure several Adventure Books are shown correctly on the map after purchasing map information booklets.

  • Fix to prevent player from getting stuck when dropping Giuseppe’s Key, rather than stashing it, in A Savage Predicament.

  • Fix to prevent rare issue where Gina may not path to the open door after the fire trap in the Chamber of Fire – Silver Trial mission in the Vatican.

  • Fix to prevent rare issue where Gina may not use the levers or may get stuck when pathing to an elevator in Wat Si Sawai in Sukhothai.

  • Fix for an issue where Gina may not help open the Game Room door at the Sukhothai Ziggurat.

  • Fix for an issue where Gina may not enter a co-op vault or climb when she has recently been in combat.

  • Fix for an issue where pieces of the Vatican fountain puzzle may keep moving slowly, that could prevent its completion if left for a very long time.

  • Fix for an issue that could prevent the “Finish Forging the Gold Key” quest objective from ever being cleared in your journal in the Vatican.

  • Fix for an issue where dying shortly after opening the safe in the Sukhothai HQ may result in player being unable to pick up all of the gold.

  • Fix for an issue where gates may be locked inside the caves if restarting a checkpoint while sneaking into the Nazi Compound in Gizeh.

  • Fix for an issue that prevent player from picking up an important book in Voss’ office inside the Nazi Compound in Gizeh.

  • Fix for an issue that might result in Antonio or Ventura being stuck in a “cower” state while you are in Antonio’s office in the Vatican.

PC Specific fixes

  • Improved performance on larger game levels if using an 8GB VRAM video-card.

  • Fix an issue where Alt-Tabbing might prevent you from being able to open your inventory.

  • Fix to make sure that the “Revert” option works correctly when you change video modes.

  • Fix for torch or lighter flames flickering when playing the game at a high refresh rate.

  • Fix for Sand Pouring and Torch flame effects not rendering correctly in Peru level on AMD video-cards.

  • Fix for issue where enabling HDR and DLSS simultaneously might result in a moiré effect on plain white walls.

  • Fix for an issue where black artifacts may appear in Indy’s eye during cutscenes inside the cave in Peru.

  • Fix for issue where black squares may appear intermittently on screen if renderscale is used at certain resolutions on AMD video-cards.

  • Fix to ensure that your Photos can be exported correctly from Steam cloud saves if you decide to switch to using Xbox cloud saves.

  • Please note that AMD FSR support will be added in a future game update.

Known Issues

  • We are aware some players may experience reduced performance if launching the game with DLSS enabled and we are looking into it. Players encountering this issue can try:

  • Navigate to the Options Menu after loading the game

  • Select Graphics Options

  • Switch from DLSS to TAA

  • Switch back to DLSS and exit the menu. Performance should return to normal shortly after

Indiana Jones-spelet släpps i dag, och det finns till pc och Xbox (och på Game Pass). Det kommer även till PS5 någon gång i vår. Vi recenserade det i fredags, och landade i omdömet "Bra". Wakkaah körde en FZ Play-stream i fredags kväll, den ser du ovan.