Utvecklaren tar på sig skulden.
Stöket kring lanseringen av Phoenix Point fortsätter. Det kraftigt Xcom-doftande spelet släpptes i Epic Games Store i tisdags och tankan var att få ut det på Game Pass och Microsoft Store samtidigt. Men så blev det inte, och enligt utvecklaren Snapshot Games är det man själva som ställt till det.
Man har inte hunnit förbereda sig för det som krävs för att lansera spel hos Microsoft. Det rör sig om juridik, licenser och annat, och man hann inte säkerställa så att allt var i sin ordning i tid, skriver man och tar utan förbehåll på sig skulden.
The fact is we dropped the ball. We were exceedingly busy getting the game itself ready, and being inexperienced with Game Pass and the Microsoft Store, we simply had not properly prepared the groundwork to get the game released on time on these platforms. Compared to other platforms we’re on these platforms require a number of pre-requisites, from Microsoft certification to legal documentation review. While these are now mostly complete, they have given rise to a number of new delays.
Specifically, we are currently unable to make the same content available on Microsoft’s platform that is available to players on other platforms. Since we want to make sure all players have access to all versions of Phoenix Point regardless of where they choose to play, we need to get this working before we can release.
Man kan inte ge ett nytt releasedatum i nuläget, men om vi ska döma av vad man skriver borde det inte ta alltför lång tid.
This issue was not anticipated by us and has caused unexpected delay over and above our delay waiting for certification. We had hoped to have Game Pass players, at least, up and running today, but it now seems like there will be further delays. We do not have an ETA for Phoenix Point on Game Pass or the Windows Store yet.
Annars släpps Phoenix Point till Xbox One under första kvartalet 2020, följt av PS4 senare under året och på Steam och Gog vid årsskiftet 2020-2021 (på grund av Epic-exklusivitet).
FZ recenserar Phoenix Point just nu, du läser vårt omdöme senast på måndag.