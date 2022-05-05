Kinesiska gigant-företaget Tencent har öppnat en ny spelstudio i Liverpool. Den nya studion styrs av Pete Smith i samarbete med Tencent Game Global och har för närvarande tolv anställda. Studion ska fungera som support och hjälpa Tencents andra studior med deras projekt.
Så här säger Smith:
"Given our continued expansion into the global market, we wanted a central location for our production staff to call home,"
"Liverpool is a vibrant city full of creativity and diversity and has been a hub of game development since the start of the gaming industry. We believe the production talent and industry experience available in the local area will accelerate our growth and capabilities."
Det är inte bara Tencent som valt just brittiska Liverpool som utgångspunkt. En av grannarna blir nämligen ingen annan än Sony då de har ett kontor där sedan februari.