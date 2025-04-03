Switch 2 släpps 5 juni och kommer kosta 470 euro. Exakt vilka priser vi i Sverige behöver förhålla oss till är oklart (och det gäller även spelen), men vi kan lista vilka spel som kommer släppas dag ett. Det är en mix av nya exklusiva spel (Mario Kart World är det tyngsta), remasters, Switch 2-debuter och även så kallade "Switch 2 Edition"-spel. Det vill säga, spel som uppgraderas från Switch till Switch 2. Äger du redan spelet kan du uppgradera för en okänd slant.
Andra är Donkey Kong Bananza och The Duskbloods, men de släpps 17 juli respektive 2026.
Spelen som släpps 5 juni
Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer
Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster
Civilization 7
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
Deltarune
Fast Fusion
Fortnite
Hogwarts Legacy
Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart World
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
Split Fiction
Street Fighter 6
Survival Kids
Yakuza 0 Director's Cut