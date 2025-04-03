Switch 2 släpps 5 juni och kommer kosta 470 euro. Exakt vilka priser vi i Sverige behöver förhålla oss till är oklart (och det gäller även spelen), men vi kan lista vilka spel som kommer släppas dag ett. Det är en mix av nya exklusiva spel (Mario Kart World är det tyngsta), remasters, Switch 2-debuter och även så kallade "Switch 2 Edition"-spel. Det vill säga, spel som uppgraderas från Switch till Switch 2. Äger du redan spelet kan du uppgradera för en okänd slant.

Andra är Donkey Kong Bananza och The Duskbloods, men de släpps 17 juli respektive 2026.

Spelen som släpps 5 juni

Spel

Övrigt

Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Civilization 7

Switch 2 Edition-spel

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Deltarune

Fast Fusion

Fortnite

Hogwarts Legacy

Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Switch 2 Edition-spel

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Switch 2 Edition-spel

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Switch 2 Edition-spel

Split Fiction

Street Fighter 6

Survival Kids

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut