Xbox-chefen Phil Spencer tror inte att konsolerna kommer bli billigare den här generationen. Under tidigare konsolgenerationer har priset sjunkit efter några år när komponentenra blivit billigare. Men den här generationen är läget annorlunda, och därför kan vi inte räkna med prissänkningar, säger Spencer till Eurogamer.
For us, thinking about where our hardware is going and reaching more customers, price point is important. But you're not going to be able to start with a console that's $500 thinking it's gonna get to 200 bucks. That won't happen.
Förr tillverkades komponenterna under längre tid, förklarar Spencer, och eftersom de blev billigare med tiden kunde konsolpriset sänkas efterhand. Men i dag är läget annorluda: hårdvarutillverkare har inte tillgång till alla komponenter efter en tid, och därmed blir prissänkningar svårare att genomföra, säger han.
Because the core components that you use - you're used to Moore's Law shooting up and to the right - but your components... you can't buy them anymore as a hardware maker because nobody's making that kind of RAM or other components. It's not the way it used to be where you could take a spec and then ride it out over 10 years and ride the price points down. It's why you see console pricing relatively flat.
Både Xbox Series och Playstation 5 har tvärtom ökat i pris efter lanseringen 2020. Men nyligen sänktes PS5-priset tillfälligt hos flera stora återförsäljare, så viss marginal verkar i alla fall finnas.