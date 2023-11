Maintenance Patch Update

Minor bug fixes, player balance changes and optimized performance, the most important fixes are:

▪ Both games have been converted from 32-bit to 64-bit applications, which will solve many out-of-memory bugs and crashes that players were experiencing.

▪ Multiplayer out-of-sync issues have been addressed, which should improve stability.

▪ There have been numerous gameplay fixes addressing balance and incorrect unit behavior.