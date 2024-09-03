Hurra! Efter över ett halvårs stiltje har en ny Baldur's Gate 3-uppdatering släppts. Patch 7 lanserades till pc i eftermiddags, och som vi skrev i måndags blir det en storväxt historia med både nyheter och buggfixar.
Bland nyheterna kan saker som moddstöd och förbättrad split-screen nämnas, men changeloggen är massiv så gå in och gotta dig.
Great! Because Patch 7 releases on PC, today! And with it come new evil ending cinematics, along with Honour Mode improvements and new Legendary Actions, split screen improvements, a new way to mod your game, and a whole bunch of gameplay improvements and bug fixes.
Patch 7 kommer även till PS5, Xbox Series och Mac i oktober. Dessvärre dröjer det utlovade cross platform-stödet till en senare patch. Flera är inplanerade, men inga datumantydningar finns än.
Mac and console players, this is one of those patches that is so packed with changes and new features - including official modding support for all platforms - that it’s going to take a little longer to get this patch through all the necessary technical checks and requirements and into your hands. Although later than we originally expected, Patch 7 is headed to console and Mac in October, and we will keep you updated with our progress!
Unfortunately, this does mean that console players will not be able to load cross-saves if they come from Patch 7 on PC - and multiplayer between PC and Mac will not be possible. We are still working on bringing crossplay to Baldur’s Gate 3, and like Patch 7, this requires a lot of work and testing before we're prepared to release it into the wild.
Baldur's Gate 3 började i early access för några år sedan och släpptes skarpt till pc i augusti 2023. Det snittar 96 av 100 på Metacritic, vilket gör det till ett av tidernas mest hyllade spel. På FZ fick det nöja sig med en tveklös 5:a.