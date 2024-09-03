Mac and console players, this is one of those patches that is so packed with changes and new features - including official modding support for all platforms - that it’s going to take a little longer to get this patch through all the necessary technical checks and requirements and into your hands. Although later than we originally expected, Patch 7 is headed to console and Mac in October, and we will keep you updated with our progress!

Unfortunately, this does mean that console players will not be able to load cross-saves if they come from Patch 7 on PC - and multiplayer between PC and Mac will not be possible. We are still working on bringing crossplay to Baldur’s Gate 3, and like Patch 7, this requires a lot of work and testing before we're prepared to release it into the wild.