Router tar hela hastigheten vid nedladdning
Hej Fick äntligen Fiber igen efter 3 år utan.
Köpte en Asus AC69U som inte beter sig som min gamla asus router
Vid uppdateringar av spel tex så laddar den typ 98Mbit av mina 100 även om den står i nått multimedia läge.
Förr när jag laddade ner lämnades mer till surf . måste jag in o ställa limitar och krångla eller ska jag beställa 250 mbit (eller blir det bara samma sak fast det jag laddar hem går fortare )
Hade t.o.m bredbands tv på min 100 lina förr och det märktes inte när man surfade /laddade och såg tv samtidigt
nu blir det segt och t.o.m surfa samtidigt
Vet inte om det funkar men kolla med detta, är inte exakt samma modell som du nu har men kan kanske göra susen, värt å pröva iaf.
Try this for starters. Log into the modem and navigate to LAN....SWITCH CONTROL and ensure that the NAT Acceleration is set to AUTO. This really is a poor name for this function as its real function is to enable or disable Broadcom's Cut Through Forwarding (CTF). The CTF is essentially data forwarding at the chip level, WAN IP address in, LAN IP address out. It is designed to get the data to the end device as fast as possible using the fastest path possible. However, the minute that you select some function, such as QOS, traffic monitoring and others, which requires processing by the router processor, you end up disabling CTF which then routes the data into the processor for some form of processing and finally out to the LAN IP address. So you take a double hit, one for losing the CTF path, and the second for the processing time within the processor, all of which results in reduced throughput. When you select a function somewhere in the interface, you might not see any warning of the CTF being disabled at that point. So, that is the first thing to check.
What you can also do is go through each page and disable or turn off each function that you are not using. That is what I've done with my RT-AC68U. Under the General Tab....AiProtection.....Network protection is all enabled. Everything else under the General Tab is disabled or turned off. I don't use QOS as I find the router fast enough that it doesn't have to analyze all the packets in order to determine which ones have priority.
Under the Advanced Settings, items that I am not using or not required for router protection is also turned off.
Give that a go and let me know how it turns out. If you're still having problems we'll take a closer look.
