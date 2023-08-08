Apex Legends Säsong 18 - Resurrection (släpps 2023-08-08)

Apex Legends: Kill Code Part 1

Apex Legends: Resurrection Launch Trailer - Kill Code Part 2

Apex Legends: Resurrection Gameplay Trailer

Apex Legends: Resurrection Battle Pass Trailer

-

Nedan, Gaming Merchant's titt på säsong 18 så här långt.

I Saw Apex Season 18 Early, Here's Everything That's Coming

There's Even More Season 18 News Today (Storm Point, Revenant Heirloom & Charge Rifle Gameplay)

This Will Be Apex Season 18's Most Powerful Loadout

Apex Legends Season 18 Patch Notes - 29 Changes Coming

-

Resurrection patch notes,

https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/news/resurrection-patch...

-

Länk till Resurrection på EA,

https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/resurrection?utm_campai...