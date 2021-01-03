Sedan Crysis 3 har Crytek gett oss en rad olika spel, men inget nytt Crysis. I fjol fick vi Crysis Remastered men det var trots allt "bara" en remaster. Kanske är något mer i görningen?

En ny jobbannons på Crytek-sajten – som du läser i sin helhet undertill – hintar om att det nya projektet är av AAA-klass. Som game designer ska du ha erfarenhet av åtminstone ett AAA-spel, och då helst ett fps. Din passion för gaming ska vara stark, och då helst för fps-titlar i sandlådeformat. Det är ett ganska brett område men första Crysis passar bra in i ramen.

Crysis 2 och 3 blev snävare än ettan. Många ser nog hellre en återgång till originalet.

We are looking for a passionate and experienced Game Designer to work on an unannounced AAA project in our Frankfurt, Germany based studio.

As a Game Designer, you will be responsible for developing game concepts and systems that fulfill the vision of the Game Director and the Lead Game Designer.

You will work closely with people from other departments such as System Design and UI to design and implement the needed features to create the desired gameplay experience.

Requirements