The world can change in a blink of an eye. And that requires us to change as well. It affects the way we work, the way we live, our morals and values, and even the way we make games.

Before Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio became truly established, 'Ryu Ga Gotoku' was basically synonymous with 'Toshihiro Nagoshi'. However, I did not want to rely too heavily on that. So although I had little influence at the time, I kept fighting for change. Ten years have passed since then, and that resistance I had felt has changed to a feeling of comradery over time and now, I am inheriting the studio from a great creator.