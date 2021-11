Regarding GOG, its performance does present a challenge, and recently we’ve taken measures to improve its financial standing First and foremost, we've decided that GOG should focus more on its core business activity, which means offering a hand-picked selection of games with its unique DRM-free philosophy. In line with this approach, there will be changes in the team's structure.

Alongside all these changes we initiated through organisation of GOG's operations, we believe that all of the changes we are introducing will allow GOG to focus more on its core business and improve its financial effectiveness in 2022.