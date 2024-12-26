1 Astro Bot 13

2 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 8,5

3 Helldivers 2 8,3

4 Stalker 2 7,4

5 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 6,2

6 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree 5,7

7 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 5,5

8 Satisfactory 4,8

9 Black Myth: Wukong 4,4

10 Silent Hill 2 3,6

11 Balatro

12 Metaphor: Refantazio

13 Dragon Age: The Veilguard

14 World of Warcraft: The War Within

15 Star Wars Outlaws

16 Factorio: Space Age

17 Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wizdom, The

18 V Rising

19 Dragon's Dogma 2

Stellar Blade

21 The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered

22 Animal Well

23 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Songs of Conquest

25 Warcraft 2 Remastered

26 Tekken 8

27 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Sins of a Solar Empire 2

29 Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Ufo 50

32 Sons of the Forest

33 Dragon Quest 3: HD-2D Remake

Tactical Breach Wizards

Ys X: Nordics

36 Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Nine Sols

[Redacted]

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Still Wakes the Deep

41 Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Rise of the Ronin

43 Dominions 6 - Rise of the Pantokrator

Homeworld 3

Metro Awakening

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Skull and Bones

Unicorn Overlord

49 Antonblast

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Persona 3 Reload

Sovereign Syndicate

53 Alone in the Dark

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Indika

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

Neva

Ravenswatch

The Thaumaturge

Ultros

Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic

62 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Echo Point Nova

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Fantasian: Neo Dimension

Fate/stay night Remastered

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Metal Slug Tactics

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

71 Banana

Crow Country

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

Megaton Musashi W: Wired

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

Slitterhead

Sonic X Shadow Generations

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak