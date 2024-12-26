Astro Bot är 2024 års bästa spel enligt FZ-läsarna!
Ni har nominerat och sedan röstat, och när rösterna nu räknas samman står den PS5-exklusiva plattformaren som ohotad etta. Andraplatsen knips av Indiana Jones and the Great Circle med bara några få rösters marginal framför Helldivers 2. Dubbelt svenskt på pallen, således!
Astro Bot toppade även FZ-redaktionens årets spel-lista, men silver- och bronsplaceringarna är olika. Vi satte Satisfactory som tvåa och bronset gick till Metaphor: Refantazio.
Stöd barncancerfonden
I samband med våra årets spel-evenemang samlar vi in pengar till Barncancerfonden. På Tradera pågår auktioner av speldatorer, grafikkort, burgare med FZ-redaktionen och mycket annat roligt – intäkterna går till Barncancerfonden. Du kan också ge ett bidrag dit direkt.
Tack för ditt stöd!
Läsarnas årets spel 2024
Plats
Spel
Procent (avrundat)
1
Astro Bot
13
2
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
8,5
3
Helldivers 2
8,3
4
Stalker 2
7,4
5
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
6,2
6
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
5,7
7
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
5,5
8
Satisfactory
4,8
9
Black Myth: Wukong
4,4
10
Silent Hill 2
3,6
11
Balatro
12
Metaphor: Refantazio
13
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
14
World of Warcraft: The War Within
15
Star Wars Outlaws
16
Factorio: Space Age
17
Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wizdom, The
18
V Rising
19
Dragon's Dogma 2
Stellar Blade
21
The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered
22
Animal Well
23
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Songs of Conquest
25
Warcraft 2 Remastered
26
Tekken 8
27
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Sins of a Solar Empire 2
29
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
The Rise of the Golden Idol
Ufo 50
32
Sons of the Forest
33
Dragon Quest 3: HD-2D Remake
Tactical Breach Wizards
Ys X: Nordics
36
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Nine Sols
[Redacted]
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
Still Wakes the Deep
41
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Rise of the Ronin
43
Dominions 6 - Rise of the Pantokrator
Homeworld 3
Metro Awakening
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Skull and Bones
Unicorn Overlord
49
Antonblast
Mario & Luigi: Brothership
Persona 3 Reload
Sovereign Syndicate
53
Alone in the Dark
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Indika
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
Neva
Ravenswatch
The Thaumaturge
Ultros
Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
62
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Echo Point Nova
Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
Fantasian: Neo Dimension
Fate/stay night Remastered
Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Metal Slug Tactics
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
71
Banana
Crow Country
Lollipop Chainsaw RePop
Megaton Musashi W: Wired
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
Slitterhead
Sonic X Shadow Generations
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak
Visions of Mana