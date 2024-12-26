Astro Bot är 2024 års bästa spel enligt FZ-läsarna!

Ni har nominerat och sedan röstat, och när rösterna nu räknas samman står den PS5-exklusiva plattformaren som ohotad etta. Andraplatsen knips av Indiana Jones and the Great Circle med bara några få rösters marginal framför Helldivers 2. Dubbelt svenskt på pallen, således!

Astro Bot toppade även FZ-redaktionens årets spel-lista, men silver- och bronsplaceringarna är olika. Vi satte Satisfactory som tvåa och bronset gick till Metaphor: Refantazio.

Stöd barncancerfonden
I samband med våra årets spel-evenemang samlar vi in pengar till Barncancerfonden. På Tradera pågår auktioner av speldatorer, grafikkort, burgare med FZ-redaktionen och mycket annat roligt – intäkterna går till Barncancerfonden. Du kan också ge ett bidrag dit direkt.
Tack för ditt stöd!

Läsarnas årets spel 2024

Plats

Spel

Procent (avrundat)

1

Astro Bot

13

2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

8,5

3

Helldivers 2

8,3

4

Stalker 2

7,4

5

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

6,2

6

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

5,7

7

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

5,5

8

Satisfactory

4,8

9

Black Myth: Wukong

4,4

10

Silent Hill 2

3,6

11

Balatro

12

Metaphor: Refantazio

13

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

14

World of Warcraft: The War Within

15

Star Wars Outlaws

16

Factorio: Space Age

17

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wizdom, The

18

V Rising

19

Dragon's Dogma 2

Stellar Blade

21

The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered

22

Animal Well

23

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Songs of Conquest

25

Warcraft 2 Remastered

26

Tekken 8

27

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Sins of a Solar Empire 2

29

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Ufo 50

32

Sons of the Forest

33

Dragon Quest 3: HD-2D Remake

Tactical Breach Wizards

Ys X: Nordics

36

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Nine Sols

[Redacted]

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Still Wakes the Deep

41

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Rise of the Ronin

43

Dominions 6 - Rise of the Pantokrator

Homeworld 3

Metro Awakening

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Skull and Bones

Unicorn Overlord

49

Antonblast

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Persona 3 Reload

Sovereign Syndicate

53

Alone in the Dark

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Indika

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

Neva

Ravenswatch

The Thaumaturge

Ultros

Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic

62

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Echo Point Nova

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Fantasian: Neo Dimension

Fate/stay night Remastered

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Metal Slug Tactics

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

71

Banana

Crow Country

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

Megaton Musashi W: Wired

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

Slitterhead

Sonic X Shadow Generations

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak

Visions of Mana