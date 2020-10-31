Tidigare i höst avslöjade Sony blott tio PS4-titlar som inte är kompatibla med Playstation 5. Nu fyller Ubisoft på den listan med bland andra Assassin's Creed Syndicate och de tre Assassin's Creed Chronicles-spelen. Eller gör de...? Ubisoft plockade nämligen snabbt ner nyheten. I ett mail till The Verge säger speljätten att det kan finnas "felaktigheter" med listan. Fortsättning lär följa.
We have pulled the Ubisoft Connect article and forum post regarding backwards compatibility for the time being as there may be inaccuracies involving the Ubisoft titles that will be playable on PS5.
Utöver 2015 års Syndicate och 2d-spelen Chronicles (vart och ett för sig samt samlingen med trilogin) skulle även Risk, Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within och Space Junkies inte funka.
Utöver att vara aktuella med Assassin's Creed Valhalla släppte Ubisoft nyss Watch Dogs: Legion (recension). Far Cry 6 och Rainbow Six Quarantine har däremot försenats till senare under 2021.