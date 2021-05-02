När det inte släpps några nya spel till Xbox Series-konsolerna går det alltid att trimma de gamla. Vilket är exakt vad Microsoft gör: de har jackat kolven, planat toppen och drevat ytterligare 74 Xbox One-spel så att de flyter bättre på Xbox Series X (och oftast även på Series S). Med det har totalt 97 spel fått "FPS boost", som förbättringen kallas.
Bland den nya kan nämnas Alien Isolation, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mad Max, Metro 2033/Last Light (Redux-versionerna), Superhot och Wasteland 3.
Hela listan (klicka för att expandera):
Title
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Alien Isolation
60hz
60hz
Anthem
60hz
Not Available
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
60hz
60hz
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
60hz
60hz
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
60hz
60hz
Assassin’s Creed Unity
60hz
60hz
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
120hz
120hz
Battlefield 1
120hz
Not Available
Battlefield 4
120hz
120hz
Battlefield Hardline
120hz
120hz
Battlefield V
120hz
Not Available
Beholder Complete Edition
60hz
60hz
Dead Island Definitive Edition
60hz
Not Available
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
60hz
Not Available
Deus Ex Mankind Divided
60hz
60hz
DiRT 4
120hz
Not Available
Dishonored – Definitive Edition
60hz
60hz
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
60hz
60hz
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
120hz
120hz
Dragon Age: Inquisition
60hz
60hz
Dungeon Defenders II
60hz
60hz
Dying Light
60hz
Not Available
Fallout 4
60hz
60hz
Fallout 76
60hz
60hz
Far Cry 4
60hz
60hz
Far Cry 5
60hz
60hz
Far Cry New Dawn
60hz
60hz
Far Cry Primal
60hz
60hz
Gears of War 4
60hz
60hz
Golf with your Friends
120hz
120hz
Halo Wars 2
60hz
60hz
Halo: Spartan Assault
120hz
120hz
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
120hz
120hz
Homefront: The Revolution
60hz
60hz
Hyperscape
120hz
120hz
Island Saver
120hz
120hz
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
60hz
60hz
LEGO Jurassic World
60hz
60hz
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
60hz
60hz
LEGO Marvel Superheroes
120hz
60hz
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
120hz
60hz
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
60hz
60hz
LEGO The Hobbit
120hz
60hz
LEGO The Incredibles
60hz
60hz
LEGO Worlds
60hz
Not Available
Life is Strange
60hz
60hz
Life is Strange 2
60hz
Not Available
Lords of the Fallen
60hz
60hz
Mad Max
120hz
60hz
Metro 2033 Redux
120hz
120hz
Metro: Last Light Redux
120hz
120hz
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
120hz
Not Available
Monster Energy Supercross 3
60hz
60hz
MotoGP 20
Not Available
60hz
Moving Out
120hz
120hz
My Friend Pedro
120hz
120hz
My Time at Portia
60hz
60hz
New Super Lucky’s Tale
120hz
120hz
Overcooked! 2
120hz
120hz
Paladins
120hz
120hz
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
120hz
120hz
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
120hz
120hz
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
120hz
120hz
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
120hz
120hz
Prey
60hz
60hz
Realm Royale
120hz
120hz
ReCore
60hz
60hz
Sea of Solitude
60hz
60hz
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
60hz
60hz
Shadow Warrior 2
60hz
Not Available
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
60hz
60hz
SMITE
120hz
120hz
Sniper Elite 4
60hz
60hz
STAR WARS Battlefront
120hz
120hz
STAR WARS Battlefront II
120hz
Not Available
Steep
Not Available
60hz
Super Lucky’s Tale
120hz
120hz
SUPERHOT
120hz
120hz
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
60hz
60hz
The Evil Within 2 (PsychoBreak 2 in Japan)
60hz
60hz
The Gardens Between
120hz
60hz
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
60hz
60hz
The LEGO Movie Videogame
120hz
120hz
Titanfall
120hz
Not Available
Titanfall 2
120hz
120hz
Tom Clancy’s The Division
60hz
60hz
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
60hz
60hz
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
120hz
120hz
Two Point Hospital
60hz
60hz
UFC 4
60hz
60hz
Unravel 2
120hz
120hz
Unruly Heroes
120hz
120hz
Untitled Goose Game
120hz
120hz
Wasteland 3
60hz
60hz
Watch Dogs 2
60hz
60hz
Watch_Dogs
60hz
60hz
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
60hz
60hz