När det inte släpps några nya spel till Xbox Series-konsolerna går det alltid att trimma de gamla. Vilket är exakt vad Microsoft gör: de har jackat kolven, planat toppen och drevat ytterligare 74 Xbox One-spel så att de flyter bättre på Xbox Series X (och oftast även på Series S). Med det har totalt 97 spel fått "FPS boost", som förbättringen kallas.

Bland den nya kan nämnas Alien Isolation, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mad Max, Metro 2033/Last Light (Redux-versionerna), Superhot och Wasteland 3.

Hela listan (klicka för att expandera):

Title

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Alien Isolation

60hz

60hz

Anthem

60hz

Not Available

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

60hz

60hz

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

60hz

60hz

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

60hz

60hz

Assassin’s Creed Unity

60hz

60hz

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

120hz

120hz

Battlefield 1

120hz

Not Available

Battlefield 4

120hz

120hz

Battlefield Hardline

120hz

120hz

Battlefield V

120hz

Not Available

Beholder Complete Edition

60hz

60hz

Dead Island Definitive Edition

60hz

Not Available

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

60hz

Not Available

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

60hz

60hz

DiRT 4

120hz

Not Available

Dishonored – Definitive Edition

60hz

60hz

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

60hz

60hz

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

120hz

120hz

Dragon Age: Inquisition

60hz

60hz

Dungeon Defenders II

60hz

60hz

Dying Light

60hz

Not Available

Fallout 4

60hz

60hz

Fallout 76

60hz

60hz

Far Cry 4

60hz

60hz

Far Cry 5

60hz

60hz

Far Cry New Dawn

60hz

60hz

Far Cry Primal

60hz

60hz

Gears of War 4

60hz

60hz

Golf with your Friends

120hz

120hz

Halo Wars 2

60hz

60hz

Halo: Spartan Assault

120hz

120hz

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

120hz

120hz

Homefront: The Revolution

60hz

60hz

Hyperscape

120hz

120hz

Island Saver

120hz

120hz

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

60hz

60hz

LEGO Jurassic World

60hz

60hz

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

60hz

60hz

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

120hz

60hz

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

120hz

60hz

LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens

60hz

60hz

LEGO The Hobbit

120hz

60hz

LEGO The Incredibles

60hz

60hz

LEGO Worlds

60hz

Not Available

Life is Strange

60hz

60hz

Life is Strange 2

60hz

Not Available

Lords of the Fallen

60hz

60hz

Mad Max

120hz

60hz

Metro 2033 Redux

120hz

120hz

Metro: Last Light Redux

120hz

120hz

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

120hz

Not Available

Monster Energy Supercross 3

60hz

60hz

MotoGP 20

Not Available

60hz

Moving Out

120hz

120hz

My Friend Pedro

120hz

120hz

My Time at Portia

60hz

60hz

New Super Lucky’s Tale

120hz

120hz

Overcooked! 2

120hz

120hz

Paladins

120hz

120hz

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

120hz

120hz

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

120hz

120hz

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

120hz

120hz

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

120hz

120hz

Prey

60hz

60hz

Realm Royale

120hz

120hz

ReCore

60hz

60hz

Sea of Solitude

60hz

60hz

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

60hz

60hz

Shadow Warrior 2

60hz

Not Available

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition

60hz

60hz

SMITE

120hz

120hz

Sniper Elite 4

60hz

60hz

STAR WARS Battlefront

120hz

120hz

STAR WARS Battlefront II

120hz

Not Available

Steep

Not Available

60hz

Super Lucky’s Tale

120hz

120hz

SUPERHOT

120hz

120hz

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

60hz

60hz

The Evil Within 2 (PsychoBreak 2 in Japan)

60hz

60hz

The Gardens Between

120hz

60hz

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

60hz

60hz

The LEGO Movie Videogame

120hz

120hz

Titanfall

120hz

Not Available

Titanfall 2

120hz

120hz

Tom Clancy’s The Division

60hz

60hz

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

60hz

60hz

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

120hz

120hz

Two Point Hospital

60hz

60hz

UFC 4

60hz

60hz

Unravel 2

120hz

120hz

Unruly Heroes

120hz

120hz

Untitled Goose Game

120hz

120hz

Wasteland 3

60hz

60hz

Watch Dogs 2

60hz

60hz

Watch_Dogs

60hz

60hz

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

60hz

60hz