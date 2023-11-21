Performance And Stability

Various stability and performance improvements.

Improved renderer threading model, improving CPU usage most notably on higher end systems.

Added some GPU performance optimizations, which will be more impactful on higher end cards.

Addressed a number of memory related issues and leaks.

Gameplay

Added the ability to eat the food placed in the world.

Adjusted stealth to be a bit more forgiving.

Fixed an issue where Andreja’s head would stay permanently cloaked.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from firing their weapons.

Fixed issues where some NPC could be seen not wearing clothes (Note: This issue may resolve itself over time).

Fixed an issue where already in-progress skill challenges could stop progressing after reaching the Unity and starting a new game.

Fixed an issue that could temporarily prevent opening the inventory or saving after entering the Unity.

PC: Fixed an issue where mouse movement could be choppy.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the home ship to be lost.

Fixed an issue where the ship services technician might be missing.