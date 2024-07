I do think the real goal here is to be able to take a broad set of content to more users in more places, and really build what looks more like, to us, a software annuity and subscription business with enhanced transactions and the ownership of IP, which is quite valuable long term. And Satya mentioned things where with the ownership of IP, it can be monetized in multiple ways. And I think we’re really encouraged by some of the progress and how we’re making progress with Game Pass, as well, with some of the new announcements.