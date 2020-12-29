Stor Skater XL update

För alla er som lirar Skate XL så kom det ut en stor uppdatering för någon vecka sen! Till samtliga plattformar! PS4, Xbox, Switch och PC.

Gillar verkligen spelet men har tröttnat lite på kartorna så detta är super!

https://nichegamer.com/2020/12/16/skater-xl-1-1-update-brings...

Här är lite info:

“True Cross-platform Community Mods Integration: An easy to use mod browser has been integrated right into the game menu. The first rollout of gear and maps is now available to Skater XL players on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Community created content will frequently be added as new items are created and also from the existing backlog of over 7,000 items, all easily accessible and installed at the push of a button.

New Community Maps: New versions of three community maps have been ported for all platforms and made available for download. Easy Day Studios has collaborated with their original creators to deliver “Optimized by Easy Day” versions of the following mod maps:

Riverfern – Created by Taitjames from Sydney, Australia – This map features a mash-up of real life skate spots found in the land down under.

Quebec Skate Plaza – Created by AlexLaskka from Quebec City Canada – This map is a highly accurate replica of the well known skate park found in the great white north.

Applewood Park – Created by ROARTEX89 from Kent, England – This map caters to all skating styles with huge stair sets, its own skatepark, hubba ledges, techy manual pads and more.

Mod Content Galore: Over 250 pieces of modded content are available now including customized decks, clothing, shoes, trucks, wheels, hair colors, tattoos and more.

New Official Skate Brands: Accessorize your Skater XL characters with new official skate brands including Illegal Civ, Uma Landsleds, Cariuma Footwear, MACBALIFE, and Am Grip.