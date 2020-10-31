Det kan aldrig finnas för många coop-spel och den svenska tvåmannastudion Knackelibang avtäckte nyligen sin titel Just Read the Instructions, där du tillsammans med en kompis ska lösa till synes enkla problem eller översvämmas av fiender. Ibland både och. Projektet hette tidigare DioLight, om du är bekant med studion sedan innan.
All sorts of instructions will come during the game session and when all of them are completed, the exit door will open. The instructions can be anything: kill all enemies, get to the next door, follow the red line, hug the streetlights or activate the terminals? The instructions will ask for strange things.
In the future there will be a free vertical slice demo with a few maps and instructions to get some hype going and feedback on the game, then we'll see where we go from there, but hopefully big things will happen 2021.
För att sprida lite hype släpptes ett väldigt kort Halloween-demo med highscore-fokus, där ett till synes oändligt hav av elaka pumpor anfaller dig. Du hittar det på Itch.io.