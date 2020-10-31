All sorts of instructions will come during the game session and when all of them are completed, the exit door will open. The instructions can be anything: kill all enemies, get to the next door, follow the red line, hug the streetlights or activate the terminals? The instructions will ask for strange things.

In the future there will be a free vertical slice demo with a few maps and instructions to get some hype going and feedback on the game, then we'll see where we go from there, but hopefully big things will happen 2021.