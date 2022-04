Due to the new RTO policy around no longer mandating vaccination requirements in regards to the ongoing pandemic, a group of ABK employees will be conducting a walkout on Monday April 4 at 10am PDT. We have 3 demands:

An immediate reversal to lifting the vaccine requirement

Remote work should be offered as a permanent solution

The decision to work remote or in office should be made by each individual employee

We invite gamedevs from ABK and across the industry to participate with us virtually using the hashtags #SickOfThis and #GameWorkersUnite