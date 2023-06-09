Uppföljaren till Super Mario-filmen har pausats på grund av författar-strejken i Hollywood. Detta enligt vad skådespelaren Chris Pratt när han blev intervjuad av etonline.com. Pratt säger även att de kommer ha nyheter om den kommande filmen så fort strejken är över.
"We're in the midst of this writers' strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons,"
"I really do support the WGA and our writers. When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it'll be time to start talking about what's next for that."
Vidare tackar Pratt för all support och är lika del glad och lite chockad för hur positivt filmen mottagits.
"We're so grateful for the support, though,"
"[It's] really shocking to me how successful that movie's been. I mean, I expected that people would love it the way I was excited about it, but it's truly multigenerational around the world. People love it. They love Mario... It's a really fun, funny, cute, heartwarming movie and, God, I can't believe I'm part of it."
Nintendo verkar ha fått blodad tand vad gällande filmer då det nu också ryktat om en Zelda-film. Att vi kommer få en uppföljare till The Super Mario Bros. Movie har dock känts rätt självklart.