Som bekant (eller är det?) så är en film baserad på spelserien Borderlands planerat att släppas under 2024. Den som står bakom projektet att ta Pandora till den vita duken är ingen annan än Eli Roth. I en intervju med IGN berättar han lite om projektet och hans tankar.
“Think of it like Marvel, where the comics are their own canon and the movies are their own canon, and you don't have to be married to it. The games are going to be the games and the movie's, the movie, and if they continue it, great”
“So we could use certain things, but I didn't want to have to be too slavish,”
Borderlands har en stjärnspäckad rollista. Vi kommer bland annat få se Cate Blanchett som Lilith, Jack Black som Claptrap och Jamie Lee Curtis som Dr. Patricia Tannis.
9:e augusti nästa år är tanken att Borderlands ska ha premiär.