Compatible with the PlayStation 5

Wireless connectivity ensures you will never get tangled up in wires while gaming

Iconic comfortable design fits naturally in your hands

Haptic feedback replaces the traditional rumble motors for more realistic gameplay

Dynamic adaptive triggers let you experience different levels of force and tension as you interact with your game

Built-in microphone lets you engage with fellow gamers in online play

Headset jack lets you plug in your favourite headset, so you can tune in to your game audio easily

Dual Sense charging station (included) offers easy click-in charging