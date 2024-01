This patch introduces two new features and several improvements to Slow Motion in order to make Star Wars Jedi: Survivor accessible to even more players.

A new high contrast mode allows players to desaturate the environment and use colors specifically for narrative and gameplay elements, making them stand out more.

A new audio ping functionality allows players to both passively and actively ping the environment, giving the ability to echolocate objects and interactable elements nearby.

This update includes additional slow motion presets. With this new implementation players can toggle between both their own custom value and three new presets.

--The presets are set at 30%, 50% and 75% and available through the shortcut menu. This will allow users to switch between multiple different slow motion values, and not just the custom value and the default game speed.

This patch also incorporates some fixes for performance and stability across all platforms.