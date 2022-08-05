Enligt rykten som kommer från insidern Jeff Grubb planerar Eidos Montreal att återvända till Deus Ex-serien. Planerna är i ett väldigt tidigt stadium, men studion gärna vill återvända till sin cyberpunk-serie. En möjlighet som inte fanns under de gamla ägarna. Jeff sa så här när han gästade Giant Bombs Game Mess Mornings podcast.
"It's early. The rumbling I've heard is that the studio wants to immediately get into Deus Ex. They want to get right back into that. They want to challenge - they want to do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't, and stuff like that. That's the word going around. We'll see if that happens. It's so early, like what that will turn into. But there was no possibility for that conversation to begin under the current Square Enix, right?"
Som bekant blev Eidos Montreal sålda till Embrancer av Square Enix tidigare i år fr 300 miljoner dollar. Med i försäljningen följde det då också med rättigheterna till Deus Ex, men även andra ip:n som Tomb Raider, Theif och Legacy of Kain.
