Gran Turismo 7 var tänkt att släppas någon gång under första halvan 2021, men nu väljer Sony att skjuta upp spelet till någon gång nästa år istället. Med andra ord: en ganska kännbar försening.
Sony-vd:n Jim Ryan säger att skälet är det du förmodligen redan räknat ut.
GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022. With the ongoing pandemic, it's a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months.
Till Playstation 5-spel som ska släppas i år kan vi räkna exempelvis Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West och nya God of War. Racingsugna PS5-spelare får dock hålla på sig.
GT7 avtäcktes i somras och sedan dess har det varit ganska tyst. I höstas talade man dock om att man siktar in sig på 4K och 60 fps. Vi ska vänta oss ett traditionellt GT, säger Kazunori Yamauchi.
In Gran Turismo 7, while inheriting elements such as the FIA championships that were realized in Sport, we are going to go back to the full-volume of Gran Turismo 1 and 4, and providing the best Gran Turismo experience today. So for those who know the old Gran Turismo, I think it will feel a bit nostalgic.