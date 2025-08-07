Bring the beloved and delightfully unpredictable world of The Sims to life and experience a fresh new take on game night! Join your friends and family — and memorable Sims from years past — as you chart your journey. Will you create chaos and try to outrun Grim or aim for career success? What will you do next when you have to start all over again? The possibilities are endless as you explore familiar venues, connect with iconic Sims, and achieve your aspirations to claim victory! Recommended for 2-5 players, ages 12 and up.