EA och Goliath Games har utannonserat att de kommer släppa ett brädspel på The Sims under hösten. Det finns dock väldigt lite information spelet, men det ska i alla fall vara anpassat för två till fem spelare och hålla sig till känslan av den digitala utgåvan av spelet. Beskrivningen av spelet säger så här:
Bring the beloved and delightfully unpredictable world of The Sims to life and experience a fresh new take on game night! Join your friends and family — and memorable Sims from years past — as you chart your journey. Will you create chaos and try to outrun Grim or aim for career success? What will you do next when you have to start all over again? The possibilities are endless as you explore familiar venues, connect with iconic Sims, and achieve your aspirations to claim victory! Recommended for 2-5 players, ages 12 and up.
Brädspelsversionen av The Sims ska släppas den 15:e augusti och går reda nu att boka på Amazon för runt 20 dollar
Är detta något som intresserar er digitala spelare på FZ?