Remaken av Metal Gear Solid 3 är bara några veckor bort, men det verkar som om vi får vänta lite längre på det nya multiplayerläget Fox Hunt. Metal Gear Solid Dela: Snake Eater kommer nämligen inte levereras med det utlovade multiplayerläget på releasedagen.
Fox Hunt är ett mutliplayerläge som kommer vara helt nytt för serien. I juni så sa utvecklarna så här om Fox Hunt:
"When we say Metal Gear multiplayer, many fans will probably think of Metal Gear Online, but Fox Hunt will be its own new type of mode. We very much appreciate all the long-time fans of MGO who have always wanted to see it make a comeback, but the landscape of multiplayer games has changed a lot since MGO. It took a lot of careful consideration to think about what a new online mode should look like."
Fox Hunt lovas dock leveras i en patch lite senare under hösten. Tills vidare får vi i stället avnjuta singelspelskampanjen tillsammans med pappa Snake. Spelet släpps den 28:e augusti på PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series