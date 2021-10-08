Streamern Lucky Luciado lyckades frammana och döda den första ”Uber Diablon” i Diablo 2: Resurrected. För att lyckas med detta hade han och några andra spelare samlade på sig över 120 stycken SOJ. För de som inte har koll på hur ekonomin funkade i gamla Diablo 2 så var det ringen Stone of Jordan (SOJ) som gällde som valuta i spelet. För att frammana en Uber Diablo offline krävs det att spelaren säljer endast en SOJ, men online är det desto svårare.
Så här skriver Lucky Lucido om projektet:
We had a group with over 120+ SoJs all hunt for games on the same IP address. Once we all had games up we proceeded to sell the SoJs until diablo clone spawned. The range provided was 80-125 and it took a full 125 for the event to pop. To organize a group yourself and check your IPs you can use the following:
To check your IP: 1. Start TCPView 2. Search for D2R.exe 3. Sort by Create Time 4. Create game 5. The IP should be on top or bottom depending on how many times you clicked Create Time slight_smile (It's the Remote IP you're looking for) Or if you have a second monitor have both Diablo and TCPview open and when you create a game the IP will highlight in green for a couple seconds. When you leave it'll blink red.
Här nedan följer videobevis på bedriften:
Hela projektet låter som det tagit en del tid och planering. Vi antar att ett "grattis" och "DJÄVULSKT bra jobbat" bör vara på sin plats?