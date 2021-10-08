We had a group with over 120+ SoJs all hunt for games on the same IP address. Once we all had games up we proceeded to sell the SoJs until diablo clone spawned. The range provided was 80-125 and it took a full 125 for the event to pop. To organize a group yourself and check your IPs you can use the following:

To check your IP: 1. Start TCPView 2. Search for D2R.exe 3. Sort by Create Time 4. Create game 5. The IP should be on top or bottom depending on how many times you clicked Create Time slight_smile (It's the Remote IP you're looking for) Or if you have a second monitor have both Diablo and TCPview open and when you create a game the IP will highlight in green for a couple seconds. When you leave it'll blink red.