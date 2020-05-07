Codemasters antyder förändring.
Codemasters mångåriga rallygärning fortsätter på Xbox Series X. Med andra ord: Dirt 5 är avtäckt. Och det ser ut att bli en del förändringar.
Trailern visar inget rally alls, utan enbart tävling mellan flera bilar på banor i olika delar av världen. Alla de tre senaste Dirt- och Dirt Rally-spelen har innehållit rally. Tankarna går osökt till de cirka tio år gamla Colin McRae: Dirt-spelen, som hade likande upplägg. Om körningen blir enklare går inte att utröna av trailern.
Den avslöjar en lerig jordenrunt-resa och att spelet släpps i oktober, med 70 banor allt som allt. Troy Baker och Nolan North ska med sina stämmor se till att ge bensin åt karriärsläget.
Så här skriver Codies om innehållet:
Dive into the ambitious Career mode, which lets you choose your path to glory as you progress through an immersive journey. The narrative features a voice cast led by the legendary Troy Baker and Nolan North, partnered by the car culture heroes at Donut Media and more famous names from the automotive world. Make your unique mark and overcome all obstacles to ensure nobody ever forgets your name.
Play together in Career and offline modes with split-screen for up to four players, making DIRT 5 the ultimate playground for you to throw down, trade paint and get really sideways with your friends, either online or on the couch.
Looking for a fresh way to be playful on four wheels? Take the fun to a global scene, with traditional race events and innovative modes that’ll have you hooning for miles and grinning from ear to ear. But that’s far from all it when it comes to ways to play DIRT 5. Look out for the reveal of a new mode later this year – something you have never seen before from the DIRT franchise.
Dirt 5 släpps till Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, pc (Steam) och Stadia. Oktober säger Codies, men next-gen släpps förstås först när konsolerna är släppta. Stadia-versionen kommer tidigt 2021.