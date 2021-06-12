På Nintendos officiella sida kan man nu hitta uppföljaren till Nintendo och Ubisofts oheliga Mario och kanin-blandning Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Uppföljaren heter Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope och är listat att släppas 2022.
Av att döma på beskrivningen verkar det som vi får mer av samma lättsamma XCOM-osande strategihybrid som i förra spelet. Mario och gänget teamar upp med de galna kaninerna för att denna gång rädda galaxen. Det lovas nya bossar, nya karaktärer och nya krafter.
Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!
Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.
Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy.
Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.
Unleash your heroes' skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind cove
Gissningsvis får vi veta mer om detta spel nästa vecka.