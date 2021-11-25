Golden Joystick Awards är en relativt stor grej i Storbritannien, och den årliga galan gick av stapeln nu i veckan. Mängder av priser delades ut, men i år passade man även på att utse “Tidernas bästa spel”, fritt översatt från “Ultimate game of all times”.
Vem som helst kunde rösta online, men vi antar att britterna utgjorde majoriteten av deltagarna. Resultatet blev att Dark Souls tog hem trofén, vilket fick skaparen Hidetaka Miyazaki att uttala sig (googleöversatt från Yahoo Japan):
"Thank you very much for receiving such a wonderful award. It's still unbelievable that the user chose from the nominated works, but I feel it's a great honor."
Fromsoftware är aktuella med Elden Ring, en blandning mellan Souls-spelen och open world. Spelet ska släppas 25 februari 2022.
Här hittar ni alla vinnare på galan:
Best Storytelling - Life Is Strange: True Colors (Square Enix)
Best Multiplayer Game - It Takes Two (Electronic Arts)
Best Visual Design - Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Game Expansion - Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mobile Game of the Year - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
Best Audio - Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Indie Game - Death's Door (Devolver Digital)
Still Playing Award - Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Studio of the Year - Capcom
Best Performer - Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
Breakthrough Award - Housemarque
PC Game of the Year - Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
Best Gaming Hardware - Sony PlayStation 5
PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Xbox Game of the Year - Psychonauts 2 (Xbox Game Studios)
Nintendo Game of the Year - Metroid Dread (Nintendo)
Most Wanted Award - Elden Ring (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Critics' Choice Award - Deathloop (Bethesda Softworks)
Ultimate Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Ultimate Hardware of All Time - PC
Ultimate Game of All Time - Dark Souls (Bandai Namco Entertainment)