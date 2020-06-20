Steam och Epic store, redan i juli.
Mer rogue-lite och plattformshoppande blir det när uppföljaren till Cellar Door Games populära titel kommer till early access.
Den 23 juli slår Rogue Legacy 2 upp dörrarna, och det första spelarna kommer mötas av är de visuella förändringarna - pixelperfektionen har bytts ut mot 3d-karaktärer på handmålade bakgrunder.
Nedan förklarar utvecklarna själv vad som menas med rogue-lite, till skillnad från rogue-like.
“Rogue Legacy 2 is a genealogical rogue-LITE. That means it has all the trappings of a typical rogue-like (randomized runs, changing characters, and more), but with persistent upgrades, and persistent dead heirs. In this game, your legacy defines you. Spend your parents’ inheritance and grow the family manor to give your children a better fighting chance. Each child is unique, with their own traits and abilities. Your daughter could be an archer. She could also be a Vegan. Rogue Legacy 2 also lets you play how you want to. Go hard and fast, and you can dive deeper into the depths of a randomly-generated world. Or take it slow and steady, and build your character up until you’re ready for greater challenges."