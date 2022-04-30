Under de senaste åren har Supermassive Games jobbat hårt på sin The Dark Pictures-antologi, vars första säsong avslutas med The Devil in Me som släpps senare i år med Oscar-glans.
Innan dess, 10 juni, är det dags för den tematiska uppföljaren till studions firade Until Dawn. The Quarry är betydligt fylligare än antologispelen och kommer med "186 unika slut". Exakt hur unika de blir lär vi få skäl att återkomma till, men klart är att du får möjlighet att ångra de (oundvikliga) misstagen. Will Byles, regissör, berättar för Segment Next om en "Death Rewind"-mekanik.
Death Rewind is a retry mechanic that unlocks after you've gone through the story, or if you purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game. You're essentially granted three 'lives' that enable you to avoid a character death at the cost of using one of the lives. You'll be taken back to the moment you made a critical choice that results in the character's death so that you can make a different choice.
En slags drulleförsäkring, kort sagt. Kan förmodligen komma till nytta för en del av oss.