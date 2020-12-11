Efter tunga avhopp och flopparna med Mass Effect: Andromeda och Anthem behöver den anrika studion Bioware än rejäl win och baserat på den dryga minuten vi nu sett från nästa Dragon Age finns det ändå ett litet hopp.
Vi fick såklart inte veta så mycket mer än så men trailern lär säkert analyseras ordentligt de kommande dagarna.
Enter Thedas, a vibrant world of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities. The Dragon Age is a time of warring nations, savage combat, and secret magics. Now, the fate of this world teeters on a knife's edge.
Thedas needs a new hero; one they'll never see coming. Forge a courageous fellowship to challenge the gathering storm. Friendship, drama, and romance abound as you bring striking individuals together into an extraordinary team. Become the hero and light the beacon of hope in their darkest moments.