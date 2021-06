“Do you like Transformers?” When I was in grade school, I remember being asked this question by the kid sitting next to me while we waited for our Tae Kwon Do class to start. This was the mid 80s, when the Transformers cartoon and toys were everywhere. That question was pretty much rhetorical with kids at the time. It wasn’t so much a question of “Do you like Transformers?” as it was a question of “Who is your favorite Transformer character?”.

Flash forward to today, and these robots are still so prevalent in my life, perhaps even more so now more than ever. That’s why I’m thrilled to announce that Niantic is partnering with Hasbro and TOMY on our next real-world mobile game: “TRANSFORMERS: Heavy Metal.”