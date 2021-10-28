Marvel Games utannonserar via twitter att de i samarbetar med Skydance New Media jobbar på ett nytt ännu oannonserat projekt.
Skydance leds av ingen annan än Amy Hennig. Hennig är ju mer känd för att ha varit pennan bakom Naughty dogs Uncharted-serie, skriver så här i ett pressmeddelande om samarbetet:
“The Marvel universe epitomizes all the action, mystery, and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”
“I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game,”
Gissningsvis kommer vi få veta mer om projektet inom en snar framtid. Vad tror ni detta kan röra sig om?