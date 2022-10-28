EA ger sig in i Marvel-djungeln, och börjar med ett Iron Man-actionäventyr till pc och konsolerna. Det tar dock inte slut där. I ett pressutskick bekräftar Electronic Arts att dealen inkluderar "åtminstone tre nya actionäventyr". Det har även ryktats om ett Black Panther-spel.
Varje spel berättar en fristående historia från Marvel-universumet. Det bekräftade Iron Man-spelet utvecklas av Motive Studios, som i januari kommer att ge oss Dead Space-remaken.
Iron Man är singleplayer och tredjeperson. Laura Miele, EA:s COO, är nöjd med Marvel-dealen.
We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players’ reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this Super Hero is known for.