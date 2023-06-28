Folket bakom Fallout 4-modden Fallout London har beslutat att senarelägga sitt synnerligen ambitiösa projekt för att ge plats åt Starfield.
Modden börjar närma sig release och tanken var att släppa den under tredje kvartalet, men när Bethesda spikade 6 september för sitt rymdrollspel valde moddarna att vänta till fjärde kvartalet. Därmed hinner de själva lira Starfield, men det ger dem också mer tid att finputsa, säger projektledaren Dean Carter till Pcgamesn.
We’re not providing a specific date, but I can openly say that it will be in the fourth quarter of the year. You might be wondering ‘why so late?’ Well, initially we had hoped for it to be in the third quarter. However, a certain space game got delayed, and is now scheduled to come out around the same time that we had planned. So, as a result, we’re making our release for the last quarter.
This not only gives you all more time to play Starfield, but also allows us more time for playtesting and bug fixing, so it’s a win-win situation, right? We just appreciate your patience. So, expect us around then [Q4].
'Fallout London..?' undrar du. Jo, det är vad det låter som: ett Fallout förlagt till den brittiska huvudstaden. Det släpps enbart till pc. I slutet av året, som sagt.