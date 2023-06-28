We’re not providing a specific date, but I can openly say that it will be in the fourth quarter of the year. You might be wondering ‘why so late?’ Well, initially we had hoped for it to be in the third quarter. However, a certain space game got delayed, and is now scheduled to come out around the same time that we had planned. So, as a result, we’re making our release for the last quarter.

This not only gives you all more time to play Starfield, but also allows us more time for playtesting and bug fixing, so it’s a win-win situation, right? We just appreciate your patience. So, expect us around then [Q4].