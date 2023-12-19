Los Angeles-baserade studion First Contact Entertainment meddelar på sociala medier att de stänger ned sin studio. De har utvecklat de taktiska VR-skjutarna Firewall: Zero Hour och Firewall Ultra. Studion nämner att den största anledningen för nedstängningen är avsaknaden av stöd inom VR-industrin.
After almost 8 years of working with the most amazing team I’ve ever have the pleasure of being part of, I’m sad to announce that we will be closing our company First Contact Entertainment by the end of the year. The lack of support for VR within the industry has eventually taken its toll. As a AAA VR game developer, we are just not able to justify the expense needed gouging forward. We are a team of fearless innovators willing to push new technologies to its limits. I am extremely proud of the team and grateful to our investors, our partners and of course our community of dedicated and passionate players. It’s been a wild ride, Thankyou!
Frank Marm delade också med sig av den tråkiga nyheten på X:
Detta är självklart tråkigt då Firewall-spelen är det närmaste man kan komma Ready or Not i VR. Men vem vet? Vi kanske får VR-stöd för Ready or Not i framtiden?