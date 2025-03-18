Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing är på väg till Steam. Se det som ett löfte och ett hot.
Big Rigs släpptes i november 2003 och fick få men avgrundslåga betyg. På Metacritic snittar det på 8 av 100 (!), att jämföra med moderna kalkoner som The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (33) och Kong: Skull Island (62). Då ska det tilläggas att Big Rigs bara har fem recensioner.
En av dem är Gamespot, som delar ut svidande 1 av 10.
Bad games are released all the time, and some are worse than others. This is nothing new. However, it really takes a special kind of awful to be considered one of the worst games ever made. So when this special kind of awful makes an appearance, it's truly something to behold. Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing is one of those rare pieces of work. Not only is it almost completely broken and blatantly unfinished in nearly every way, but even if it weren't, there's so little of an actual game to be found here that it would still be terrible. Big Rigs is a game so astoundingly bad that it manages to transcend nearly every boundary put forth by some of gaming's absolute worst of the worst and easily makes it into that dubiously extraordinary category of being one of the most atrocious games ever published.
Det ska också tilläggas att andra publikationer vägrade att recensera det.
Spelet har blivit något av en klassiker, trots (tack vare?) katastrofala brister. AI:n har kritiserats. Det finns ingen, motståndartradarna står still, enligt wiki-sida. En patch ska emellertid ha ha fått AI:n att röra på sig, men den stannar innan mållinjen. Aj då. Du kan köra rakt genom byggnader utan krusiduller, några fysiska lagar finns inte, och när du vinner möts du av ett glatt:
"You're Winner!"
Spelet ska släppas under andra kvartalet på Steam. Återstår att se i vilket skick.