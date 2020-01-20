Man blir ju lite animerad.

Första säsongen gör succé på Netflix, och en andra är på gång. Men streamingjätten har fler The Witcher-projekt på gång. Man bekräftat nu höstens rykte om en animerad film.

Namnet blir The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf och det handlar om ett nytt hot mot Kontinenten. Geralt nämns inte, men ordet "varg" i titeln kan kanske vara en antydan.

Oklart när filmen går upp på tv-apparater, men enligt höstens rykten ska den landa mellan första och andra säsongen av tv-serien. Vi återkommer när vi vet mer.

#netflix#nightmare-of-the-wolf#the-witcher
Herr Bennet kommer aldrig kunna sluta snacka The Witcher på fredagar. idag 19:38 Nu hör jag besvikna röster hos bethesda... ”åååh, det var VIDEO vi glömde släppa skyrim på!” :D Hur som haver så är det ju kanon om man gjort en story som inte tidigare figurerat så mycket i böcker/spelen. Det kan ju bli spel av det sen 🥳 idag 16:10 @Johlor: plusmeny tycker vi om :) idag 15:59 Skrev det nog i en tidigare nyhet, men jag tror den animerade är för att fylla ut tiden mellan säsongerna. Lite som en plusmeny på McDonalds. :) idag 15:37 @Fiddi: Vi får snart döpa om. FZ till WZ (Witcher Zone), men skämt o sido, låter väl bra med en animerad serie. Hörde att Castlevania slog igenom bra på Netflix så kanske finns det hopp. Dock tror jag att den animerade serien inte slår lika bra till den... idag 15:09 Nu är det mycket Witcher helt plötsligt. :D En remake av första spelet i samma stuk som tredje hade inte alls suttit fel, nu när det ändå är på gång med massa Witcher-relaterat kan ju CD Projekt också hoppa in i fajten. idag 14:42
