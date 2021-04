It would've been a secondary mode if we'd have done it in the first one, or even in another one. I wouldn't have complicated the main narrative... because that's really what we're good at. That was the strength of the first title, so build on that and make it better.

But then take this world that you've built, and all these assets and systems, and repurpose them for some sort of similarly themed multiplayer version of this universe. So it would be with guys like Deacon trying to survive, building up a clubhouse or a crew. I think it would be fun to be in that world cooperatively and see what horde battles could be like.