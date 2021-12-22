Den japanska tv-kanalen TV Asahi har anordnat en omröstning där totalt 50 000 personer i landet fick rösta på sina favoritspel. Med ett så pass litet antal deltagare är det knappast en "officiell" siffra, men det är likväl kul att se hur våra fränder på andra sidan pölen resonerar.
Inte helt oväntat domineras listan av japanska spel, men det finns ett fåtal från västvärlden, som Apex Legends (plats 30), Ghost of Tsushima (66), Minecraft (20) och Undertale (13), för att nämna några stycken. Topp 10 såg ut som följer:
10. Super Mario Bros. 3
9. Final Fantasy X
8. Chrono Trigger
7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
5. Splatoon 2
4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
3. Final Fantasy VII
2. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride
1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Breath of the Wild på förstaplatsen alltså, och sämre val hade de ju kunnat göra. Vill ni göra er egen röst hörd angående vilket spel som varit bäst i år, ska ni ta tillfället i akt och rösta i Läsarnas årets spel, länk nedan.
100th place: Persona 3
99th place: Pokemon Platinum
98th place: Persona 4
97th place: Super Mario World
96th place: Mikuni will
95th place: MOTHER
94th place: Fire Emblem Genealogy of the Holy War
93rd place: Persona 5 The Royal
92nd place: Monster Hunter 4G
91st place: Street Fighter II
90th place: FINAL FANTASY VIII
89th place: Super Mario Galaxy 2
88th place: The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword
87th place: Monster Hunter Double Cross
86th place: Monster Hunter
85th place: Dragon Quest VI Phantom Earth
84th place: FINAL FANTASY XI
83rd place: Dragon Quest VII Eden Warriors
82nd place: Legend of Mana
81st place: Dragon Quest Builders 2 Destruction God Sido and Empty Island
80th place: The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask
79th place: Metal Gear Solid
78th place: Nobunaga's Ambition, National Edition
77th place: Mario Kart Wii
76th place: Kirby Air Ride
75th place: Come on, Animal Crossing
74th place: Super Smash Bros. X
73rd place: Gran Turismo 4
72nd place: Kirby Super Deluxe of the Stars
71st place: Dr. Mario
70th place: Monster Hunter: World
69th place: Super Mario RPG
68th place: Pokemon X and Y
67th place: Bloodborne
66th place: Ghost of Tsushima
65th place: Illusion Suikoden
64th place: Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver
63rd place: FINAL FANTASY III
62nd place: Xevious
61st place: Nintendo Wall Star! Super Smash Bros.
60th place: Pokemon Black 2 and White 2
59th place: Dead by Daylight
58th place: Animal Crossing
57th place: Super Donkey Kong
56th place: Super Mario Galaxy
55th place: Yo-Kai Watch 2 Originator / Honke / Shinjitsu
54th place: Dragon Quest VIII Sky, Sea, Earth, Cursed Princess
53rd place: Tales of the Abyss
52nd place: The Legend of Zelda
51st place: FINAL FANTASY IV
50th place: Pokemon Ruby Sapphire
49th place: Kingdom Hearts
48th place: NieR Automata
47th place: FINAL FANTASY XIV
46th place: Dragon Quest II Evil Spirit Gods
45th place: Kirby Wii of the stars
44th place: Dragon Quest X Awakening Five Races Online
43rd place: Xenoblade
42nd place: Persona 5
41st place: Momotaro Dentetsu-Showa Heisei Reiwa is also a staple! ~
40th place: Xenogears
39th place: Dark Souls III
38th place: Puyo Puyo
37th place: FINAL FANTASY IX
36th place: Pokemon Gold and Silver
35th place: Xenoblade 2
34th place: FINAL FANTASY V
33rd place: FINAL FANTASY VI
32nd place: Biohazard
31st place: Tactics Ogre
30th place: Apex Legends
29th place: Okami
28th place: MOTHER 2
27th place: Dragon Quest XI In search of the passing time
26th place: Pokemon Black and White
25th place: Tetris
24th place: Pokemon Red, Green, Blue
23rd place: Fire Emblem Fuka Yuzuki
22nd place: Animal Crossing: New Leaf
21st place: Splatoon
20th place: Minecraft
19th place: Illusion Suikoden 2
18th place: Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater
17th place: The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
16th place: Kingdom Hearts 2
15th place: Dragon Quest IV Guided ones
14th place: Pokemon Sword Shield
13th place: UNDERTALE
12th place: Super Mario Kart
11th place: Pokemon Diamond and Pearl
