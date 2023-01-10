Du kommer kunna fortsätta använda både det trådlösa vr-headsetet och alla appar/spel du köpt till det, men det kommer inte få några fler nya funktioner. Värre är att stödet för att fixa kritiska buggar, säkerhetshål och mjukvaran ser ut att upphöra 2024. Det verkar också vara slut på möjligheten att skapa eller joina partys, och den 5 mars 2023 upphör stödet för Meta Horizon Home.
We launched Quest 1 over four years ago and we are grateful to the Quest 1 community for pushing VR forward. As we look to the future, we remain committed to supporting the community of Quest 1 users and will continue to support the headset with a few changes:
You will still be able to use your Quest 1 headset and available apps.
We won’t be shipping new features to Quest 1.
We plan to continue maintaining the system software with critical bug fixes and security patches until 2024.
Quest 1 users will no longer be able to create or join a party.
Quest 1 users who currently have access to Meta Horizon Home social features will lose access to these features on March 5, 2023. You won't be able to invite others to your Home or visit someone else's Home.
If you have any questions about these changes or about your Quest 1 headset, we encourage you to contact Meta Store support here: https://store.facebook.com/help/support/
Quest 1 tillkännagavs hösten 2018 och släpptes i maj 2019. Som sladdlöst vr-headset med låg prislapp (från 399 dollar) blev det populärt, inte minst när det blev möjligt att köra Steam VR-spel med den. I oktober 2020 kom uppföljaren Meta Quest 2 (namnet Oculus försvann när Facebook bytte namn till Meta). Och nu är alltså stödet för första Quest på väg att upphöra, även om Meta på bästa 1984-manér vill ge sken av motsatsen: "... and will continue to support the headset...". Ett försök till nyspråk?
Meta släppte i höstas Quest Pro, ett företagsinriktat vr-headsets med många nya funktioner och tung prislapp. Det har läckt info om ett konsumentinriktat Quest 3, men än har vi inget konkret datum eller pris på den.