The Last of Us Part I v1.0.1.7 Patch Notes for PC

Fixed an issue which could cause the Xbox controller stick inputs to erroneously read as zeros for brief periods of time

Fixed an issue where the 'Reset to Default' function in the Graphics menu under Settings could make improper selections

Fixed an issue where the HUD performance monitors could impact performance when enabled

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when using [ALT+ENTER] to toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed modes

Fixed an issue where a memory crash could occur during the transition from the end of the game into the credits sequence

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash while the game launched