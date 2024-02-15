Här är D.I.C.E Awards-vinnarna från 2023. Det handlar om Academy of Interactive Arts & Science årliga prisutdelning och ska inte blandas ihop med de svenska spelutvecklarna DICE. Galan gick igår (när detta skrevs) och inte helt oväntat var det Larians Baldur’s Gate 3 som tog hem det åtråvärda GOTY-priset. Insomniac Games Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 var också toppnoterad på galan med hela sex priser. Galan går att se i repris här nedan.
Här är hela listan på vinnarna i de olika kategorierna
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Alan Wake 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Baldur’s Gate 3
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Action Game of the Year
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Adventure Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family Game of the Year
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Fighting Game of the Year
Street Fighter 6
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Motorsport
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3
Sports Game of the Year
MLB® The Show™ 23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Dune: Spice Wars
Online Game of the Year
Diablo IV
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
COCOON
Mobile Game of the Year
WHAT THE CAR?
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Baldur’s Gate 3
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Baldur’s Gate 3
Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3