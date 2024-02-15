Här är D.I.C.E Awards-vinnarna från 2023. Det handlar om Academy of Interactive Arts & Science årliga prisutdelning och ska inte blandas ihop med de svenska spelutvecklarna DICE. Galan gick igår (när detta skrevs) och inte helt oväntat var det Larians Baldur’s Gate 3 som tog hem det åtråvärda GOTY-priset. Insomniac Games Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 var också toppnoterad på galan med hela sex priser. Galan går att se i repris här nedan.

Här är hela listan på vinnarna i de olika kategorierna

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Baldur’s Gate 3

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Action Game of the Year

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Adventure Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year

Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Motorsport

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3

Sports Game of the Year

MLB® The Show™ 23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dune: Spice Wars

Online Game of the Year

Diablo IV

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

COCOON

Mobile Game of the Year

WHAT THE CAR?

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baldur’s Gate 3

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Baldur’s Gate 3

Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3