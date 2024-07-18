Vi har alldeles nyligen fått releasedatumet 27:e september för FC 25. Det blir andra fotbollsspelet från EA Sports som inte bär FIFA i namnet på grund av tappad licens. Vad gällande FIFA-licensen så har Gianni Infantino på FIFA bekräftat att ett nytt fotbollsspel är i görningen utan EA.
"We will develop a new e-game, because (the) football simulation game is called FIFA. For hundreds of millions of children around the world, when they play (a) football simulation game, they play FIFA. It cannot be named something else.”
“We are developing with new partners a new game which obviously, as everything we do, will be the best. So get ready for the new FIFA e-game.”
Det ryktas att det är EA gamla konkurrent 2K som köpt på sig licensen, men detta är ännu inte bekräftat. Under ett event runt FC 25 på EA Sports högkvarter i Vancouver ställde IGN frågan hur EA ser på konkurrens inom fotbollspelsmarknaden. Sam Rivera på EA Sports sa då så här:
"We welcome competition,"
“I think it's good for everyone to see what other football simulation engines can do. Absolutely. What I can tell you is that creating a deep simulation experience like a football simulation experience, it takes a long time. It takes many, many years of polishing, balancing. We literally every year check in thousands of changes based on community feedback and improvements that we want to make to the game. All that just doesn't appear from scratch. You need to build it over the years. So what we have done over the last 15, 20 years for us, we're very happy with our game and we'll continue."
I flera års tid (årtionden?) har EA haft fotbollsspelsmarknaden i ett järngrepp. Konami har varit där och rört om lite med sin PES-serie, men det är ändå EA och deras FIFA-spel som varit marknadsledande. Att nu FIFA-licensen tillhör någon annan kan förstås röra om ännu mer även om EA fortfarande har licenserna till de flesta lagen och ligorna.